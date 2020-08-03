NBA Star J.J. Redick Discusses Life in the NBA Bubble in Walt Disney World on ESPN Daily Podcast

The NBA season tipped off again last week at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World. Players and staff are currently living inside what is being referred to as the “NBA Bubble,” which is limited to their hotels, the areas around their hotels and the Wide World of Sports Complex. New Orleans Pelicans star J.J. Redick discussed life in the bubble on the ESPN Daily podcast today.
- Redick and the Pelicans are currently staying at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort.
- Redick referred to the hotel as “wonderful” but also joked that it “by most accounts, is the third best hotel in the bubble.”
- Teams have been separated into three different hotels, with other teams staying at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and the Gran Destino Tower at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.
- “So I hadn’t actually left my hotel. I’ve only gone to the gym and back,” Redick said. “And then last night after the game, I went over to see some of the Pacers guys at the Grand Floridian and I can now unequivocally say that we do not have the best hotel.”
- Redick was asked by host Pablo Torre what they have at the Grand Floridian that he and his team do not have at the Yacht Club. He semi-jokingly replied, “basically, their lake is a lot bigger.”
- He did go on to explain that “they have a wonderful view directly to the castle in Magic Kingdom.”
- While there has been a lot of talk about the food players have been receiving in the bubble, Redick did praise the Yacht Club, saying “our hotel serves amazing food at the restaurant, the staff there is wonderful. You know, we’ve all sort of gotten to know each other, it’s the same people everyday.”
- “However,” he continued, furthering his jealousy of the teams staying in the Grand Floridian. “At the Grand Floridian, their restaurant has lake views. It’s like a waterfront setup. And I noticed last night, the chef came over to the table and she’s like ‘what do you want to make for you tonight?’ So it was almost like a bespoke experience. I was blown away.”
- In regards to the venues the players have access to in order to keep in shape when they’re not playing, Redick said “the league has done a great job of providing a space in every venue that we have. We have a weight room essentially in one of the hotel rooms, we have weight rooms at every practice court and we have access to extra shooting. So it’s been really no different in the bubble in terms of the sharpening and refining of skills.”
- The NBA continues its season at Walt Disney World with games being played well into October.