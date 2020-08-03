NBA Star J.J. Redick Discusses Life in the NBA Bubble in Walt Disney World on ESPN Daily Podcast

The NBA season tipped off again last week at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World. Players and staff are currently living inside what is being referred to as the “NBA Bubble,” which is limited to their hotels, the areas around their hotels and the Wide World of Sports Complex. New Orleans Pelicans star J.J. Redick discussed life in the bubble on the ESPN Daily podcast today.