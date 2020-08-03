NBA Star J.J. Redick Discusses Life in the NBA Bubble in Walt Disney World on ESPN Daily Podcast

by | Aug 3, 2020 4:40 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , ,

The NBA season tipped off again last week at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World. Players and staff are currently living inside what is being referred to as the “NBA Bubble,” which is limited to their hotels, the areas around their hotels and the Wide World of Sports Complex. New Orleans Pelicans star J.J. Redick discussed life in the bubble on the ESPN Daily podcast today.

  • Redick and the Pelicans are currently staying at Disney’s Yacht Club Resort.
  • Redick referred to the hotel as “wonderful” but also joked that it “by most accounts, is the third best hotel in the bubble.”
  • Teams have been separated into three different hotels, with other teams staying at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and the Gran Destino Tower at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort.
  • “So I hadn’t actually left my hotel. I’ve only gone to the gym and back,” Redick said. “And then last night after the game, I went over to see some of the Pacers guys at the Grand Floridian and I can now unequivocally say that we do not have the best hotel.”
  • Redick was asked by host Pablo Torre what they have at the Grand Floridian that he and his team do not have at the Yacht Club. He semi-jokingly replied, “basically, their lake is a lot bigger.”
  • He did go on to explain that “they have a wonderful view directly to the castle in Magic Kingdom.”
  • While there has been a lot of talk about the food players have been receiving in the bubble, Redick did praise the Yacht Club, saying “our hotel serves amazing food at the restaurant, the staff there is wonderful. You know, we’ve all sort of gotten to know each other, it’s the same people everyday.”
  • “However,” he continued, furthering his jealousy of the teams staying in the Grand Floridian. “At the Grand Floridian, their restaurant has lake views. It’s like a waterfront setup. And I noticed last night, the chef came over to the table and she’s like ‘what do you want to make for you tonight?’ So it was almost like a bespoke experience. I was blown away.”
  • In regards to the venues the players have access to in order to keep in shape when they’re not playing, Redick said “the league has done a great job of providing a space in every venue that we have. We have a weight room essentially in one of the hotel rooms, we have weight rooms at every practice court and we have access to extra shooting. So it’s been really no different in the bubble in terms of the sharpening and refining of skills.”
  • The NBA continues its season at Walt Disney World with games being played well into October.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed