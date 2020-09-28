City Works Eatery & Pour House to Donate $1 from Sales of Bottlenectar Beer to Lynn Sage Foundation During October

Guests heading to Disney Springs this month can enjoy a delicious beer at City Works Eatery & Pour House and support a good cause at the same time. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the restaurant will donate $1 from every sale of the Bottlenectar beer to the Lynn Sage Foundation.

What’s Happening:

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and City Works Eatery & Pour House is supporting this important cause through donations.

The Disney Springs restaurant has partnered with Goose Island to raise money for Lynn Sage Foundation, which funds innovative breast cancer research.

Throughout the month of October, City Works will donate $1 for every Bottlenectar beer sold, and Goose Island will match City Works dollar for dollar.

This is an annual initiative that raised over $13,000 last year for Lynn Sage Scholars Program.

