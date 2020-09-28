City Works Eatery & Pour House to Donate $1 from Sales of Bottlenectar Beer to Lynn Sage Foundation During October

Guests heading to Disney Springs this month can enjoy a delicious beer at City Works Eatery & Pour House and support a good cause at the same time. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the restaurant will donate $1 from every sale of the Bottlenectar beer to the Lynn Sage Foundation.
What’s Happening:
- October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and City Works Eatery & Pour House is supporting this important cause through donations.
- The Disney Springs restaurant has partnered with Goose Island to raise money for Lynn Sage Foundation, which funds innovative breast cancer research.
- Throughout the month of October, City Works will donate $1 for every Bottlenectar beer sold, and Goose Island will match City Works dollar for dollar.
- This is an annual initiative that raised over $13,000 last year for Lynn Sage Scholars Program.
