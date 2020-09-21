Disney Springs Announces Special Deals at Various Locations as Part of “Weekdays at Disney Springs”

Disney Springs at Walt Disney World has announced new deals to entice guests to come mid-week with “Weekdays at Disney Springs” with special offers at locations throughout the shopping and dining destination.

What’s Happening:

At Disney Springs

Today, Disney Springs at Walt Disney World announced “Weekdays at Disney Springs.” Starting today, you’ll be able to receive special 20% discounts on select menu items at 20 dining locations throughout Disney Springs.

These offers will be available Monday-Thursday each week through October 29, 2020.

This event provides the perfect opportunity for guests to try restaurants they have always wanted to go to or even indulge in a dish they’ve never had before.

Different locations throughout Disney Springs will be providing different deals: Blaze Pizza Enjoy 20% off with the purchase of a pizza and a drink – Including popular pizzas like the Green Stripe Pizza with pesto drizzle over grilled chicken, toasted red peppers, chopped garlic, mozzarella, and arugula or the Meat Eater Pizza with pepperoni, crumbled meatballs, red onion, mozzarella, and red sauce Chef Art Smith’s Homecomin’ Get your southern fix with 20% off Shrimp & Grits – Pan-seared shrimp with tomato gravy and Tasso ham served over creamy Bradley’s grits City Works Eatery & Pour House Grab a brew and enjoy 20% off the Tex Mex Mac ‘n Cheese Dish (with spicy chorizo, roasted jalapeño, pepper jack cheese sauce, crispy tortilla strips, cilantro, and cavatappi) and Smoked Cheddar Mac ‘n Cheese Dish (with grilled chicken, bacon lardons, smoked cheddar cheese sauce, cavatappi, and smoked cheddar cheese) D-Luxe Burger Have a sweet sip with 20% off non-alcoholic Artisanal Shakes – Includes the Chocolate Gelato Shake, Cookies ‘n Cream Gelato Shake, Pumpkin Pie Gelato Shake, S’mores Gelato Shake, Strawberry Gelato Shake, and Vanilla Gelato Shake



The Edison Drop in for 20% off the Queen Cut Prime Rib – Boneless 14oz prime rib with au jus, horseradish cream sauce, popover, and your choice of baked potatoes, mashed potatoes, or fries

Enzo’s Hideaway Enjoy 20% off Dolce Vita – Charcuterie board featuring cured meats, artisan cheeses, and bread sticks

Frontera Cocina Enjoy 20% off of select dishes and the Sparkling Margarita – Dishes include the Red Chile Chicken Enchiladas, Garlicky Mushroom and Eggplant Tacos, and Cochinita Pibil

Haagen Dazs Satisfy your sweet tooth with 20% off any Dazzlers Sundae (Three (3) maximum per transaction) – Includes the Banana Split, Rocky Road, Dulce Split, and Mint Chip Sundaes

Hot Diggity Dogs and Mac & Cheese Disney Food Trucks Stop by Disney Springs West Side 20% off any purchase – Try bites like the Santa Fe Loaded House-made Chips, the Santa Fe All-Beef Hot Dog, the Six-Cheese Crunchy Macaroni and Cheese, and more

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Company Receive 20% off of the Fall-favorite Pumpkin Crème Brûlée Cold Brew (also available in Nitro Brew) – Featuring hints of pumpkin pie and vanilla custard



Maria & Enzo’s Enjoy 20% off Pollo Alla Parmigiana – Lightly-breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, fior di latte mozzarella, parmagiano-reggiano, and spaghetti pomodoro

Morimoto Asia Enjoy 20% off Peking Duck Ramen – Served with Peking duck broth, egg noodles, duck meat, scallion, cilantro, and soy marinated egg

Paradiso 37, Taste of the Americas Enjoy 20% off of any appetizer – Includes Chips & Salsa, Beef Empanadas, P37 Dipping Trio, P37 Nachos, South American Crazy Corn, Poutine, and Peruvian Salchipapa

Pizza Ponte Grab a cheesy bite with 20% off of the Big Roman Pizza Slice – With tomato sauce and mozzarella cheese



Planet Hollywood Receive a 20% discount on your entire bill – Not valid with other special discounts or promotions; valid with our Special Prime Rib and Grouper menu; not valid for alcohol, gift cards or group events; valid one per table per visit

Polite Pig Chow down with 20% off Spiced Pork Rinds – Served with pimento cheese dip

Splitsville Luxury Lanes Strike! Get 20% off Loaded Fries – Fries smothered with queso blanco, bacon, ranch, and scallions

Sunshine Churros Get your churro fix with 20% off your entire purchase – Yummy churros include dipped churros (chocolate-hazelnut or milk chocolate), gourmet churros (strawberry cheesecake or cookies and cream), and classic churros (traditional cinnamon, watermelon, apple cinnamon, fruity cereal, salted caramel, and rose gold)

Starbucks Enjoy 20% off all merchandise and retail coffee

Wetzel’s Pretzels Grab a sweet snack with 20% off Cinnamon Bitz (Three (3) maximum per transaction)

Wolfgang Puck Express Enjoy 20% off all Hand-Crafted Gourmet Pizzas including the Margherita Pizza, Roasted Mushroom Pizza, Classic Cheese Pizza, Pesto and Goat Cheese Pizza, BBQ Chicken Pizza, Meatball Pizza, and Pepperoni Pomodoro Pizza

