Fall Treats Coming to Walt Disney World Resort Hotels, Disney Springs to Celebrate the Season

The fall season has already descended upon Walt Disney World with some festive decor and special offerings at Magic Kingdom, but that’s not all the resort has in store. A wide array of special fall-themed treats will also be coming to various Walt Disney World Resort hotels and Disney Springs, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
Walt Disney World Resort Hotels
- Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort
- Mike Wazowski Dome Cake (Available Sept. 20-Oct. 31 at Capt. Cook’s) – Milk chocolate cake dome with white chocolate icing
- Halloween Minnie Cupcake (Available Sept. 20-Oct. 31 at Capt. Cook’s) – Chocolate cupcake with milk chocolate “rocky road” filling
- Poisoned Apple Cocktail (Available through Nov. 1 at Barefoot Pool Bar) – Vodka, melon liqueur, blue curaçao, and pineapple juice with a novelty glow cube
- Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort
- Spooky Rum Punch (Available Through Oct. 31 at Banana Cabana) – Caribbean rum, sour apple liquor, and cranberry juice garnished with a Purple Poison Apple Novelty Glow Cube
- Disney’s Contemporary Resort
- Monster Cupcake (Available at Contempo Café Oct. 29-31) – Confetti cupcake filled with candy bar custard and purple buttercream
- Pumpkin Pie Tart (Available at Contempo Café Oct. 26-29) – Pumpkin pie tart with cinnamon whipped cream
- Disney’s Wilderness Lodge (All Items Available at Roaring Fork Sept. 27-Oct. 31)
- “Going Batty” Halloween Cupcake – Chocolate cupcake with cookies and cream filling and ganache icing
- Spooky Mickey Brownie – Classic brownie topped with a dark chocolate spider
- Disney’s Pop Century Resort
- Pop’s Potion Cocktail (Available through Oct. 31 at Petals Pool Bar) – Coconut rum, melon liqueur, pineapple and orange juice, Sprite, and blue curaçao floater with gummy worm garnish and purple Poison Apple Novelty Glow Cube
- Disney’s Old Key West Resort and Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa (All Items Available Oct. 1-Nov. 1)
- Monster Cookie Bag (Available at The Artist’s Palette, Good’s Food To Go, and Conch Flats General Store) – Sweet and salty chocolate chip, pretzel, and candy-filled cookie bites
- Pumpkin Spiced Whoopie Pie (Available at The Artist’s Palette) – Chocolate whoopie pie filled with a pumpkin-spiced marshmallow and garnished with a spider web chocolate decor
- Caramel Cauldron Cupcake (Available at The Artist’s Palette, Good’s Food To Go, and Conch Flats General Store) – Chocolate cupcake filled with a salted caramel buttercream and sauce garnished with chocolate flames and a witch’s broom
- Disney’s Riviera Resort – Le Petit Café
- Pumpkin Mousse (Available Sept. 17-Nov. 28 starting at 12pm daily) – Pumpkin mousse with pumpkin cheesecake and autumn-spiced sable
- Jack O Lantern Mousse (Available Oct. 30-31 starting at 12pm daily) – Pumpkin mousse with pumpkin cheesecake and Autumn spiced sable
- Pumpkin Glacé Coffee (Available through Nov. 28) – Frozen blend of coffee, pumpkin purée, and fall spices topped with cinnamon whipped cream and salted caramel crispy pearls
- Disney’s BoardWalk – BoardWalk Bakery (All Items Available Oct. 26-Nov. 1)
- Candy Corny Cupcake – Vanilla cupcake filled with white chocolate candy corn mousse and decorated with orange and yellow buttercream swirls, yellow crispy pearls, and a white buttercream ghost
- Ghostly Mickey Brownie – Mickey-shaped brownie topped with chocolate ganache and garnished with meringue ghosts
- Witch’s Mallow-Hat – Breton cookie topped with a marshmallow witch’s hat, coated in dark chocolate, and garnished with Halloween sprinkles
- Disney’s Yacht & Beach Club (All Items Available Sept. 22-Oct. 31)
- Tiramisù (Available at The Market at Ale & Compass and Beach Club Marketplace) – Classic tiramisù with coffee flavor, a chocolate pretzel skeleton, and marshmallow skull
- Candy Corn Cupcake (Available at The Market at Ale & Compass and Beach Club Marketplace) – Vanilla cupcake with chocolate Mickey ears
- Pumpkin Whoopie Pie (Available at The Market at Ale & Compass and Beach Club Marketplace) – Pumpkin cake with brown butter cream cheese filling and sprinkles
- Pumpkin Spiced Butter Pecan Shake (Available at Beaches & Cream Soda Shop) – Pumpkin-spiced butter pecan shake with chocolate sauce and orange icing topped with a pumpkin cupcake and decorated with assorted chocolate crispy pearls
Disney Springs
- Amorette’s Patisserie
- Candle Petit Cake (Available through Nov. 2) – Layers of chocolate biscuit, vanilla chiffon and cookies and cream mousse with a layer of cookie cream
- Halloween Minnie Mousse (Available through Nov. 2) – Carrot cake with pumpkin mousse and marshmallow mousse
- Pumpkin Crème Brûlée (Available through Nov. 27) – Pumpkin custard, leaf cookie, and candied pecans
- Novelty Pumpkin Tire Straw (Available through Nov. 2)
- The Ganachery
- Minnie Frankenstein Piñata (Available through Oct. 31) – Dark 65% chocolate sphere decorated with modeling chocolate and edible “bolts” filled with milk chocolate-covered vanilla bean marshmallows and crispy pearls
- Caramel Ganache Skulls (Available through Oct. 31) – Dark 65% chocolate skulls filled with creamy caramel ganache
- Hot Sipping Chocolate (Available through Nov. 2)
- Pumpkin Spice Latte Ganache Squares (Available through Nov. 2)
- AristoCrépes
- Oogie Boogie Worms in Dirt (Available through Nov. 2) – Mint ice cream, chocolate cookie crumbs, and gummy worms
- Bug Juice (Available through Nov. 2) – Vodka, raspberry liqueur, melon liqueur, and blue curaçao with house-made sweet-and-sour and topped with cranberry juice and gummy worms
- Oogie Boogie Premium Popcorn Bucket
- D-Luxe Burger
- Pumpkin Milk Shake (Available Through October) – Vanilla gelato, caramel, pumpkin purée, pumpkin pie baking spices, whipped cream, and pumpkin pie baking spices on top
- Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar
- Poison Apple Glow Cube (Available Through Nov. 2)
- The Daily Poutine(All Items Available Through Nov. 1)
- Oktoberfest Poutine– French Fries with stout gravy, bratwurst sausage, sauerkraut, and cheese curds
- Canadian Apple Slushy – Apple whisky with Odwalla Lemonade, caramel, and apple topped with whipped cream and a caramel drizzle
- Dockside Margaritas (All Items Available through Nov. 2)
- Black Magic Margarita – Tequila, orange liqueur, house-made sweet-and-sour, and black cherry purée
- Poison Apple Glow Cube
- Outdoor Bars (All Items Available Through Nov. 2)
- Witch Way – Vodka and blue curaçao with pineapple and orange juices
- Jack-O-Lantern – Rum, dark rum, orange liqueur, lemonade, and orange juice with a float of grenadine
- Shimmery Star Cosmo
- Tire Pumpkin Novelty Straw
- Select Outdoor Vending Locations (All Items Available Through Nov. 2)
- Oogie Boogie Premium Popcorn Bucket
- Halloween Novelty Glow Cubes
- Halloween Novelty Straws
- Mickey Pumpkin Premium Popcorn Bucket
- Halloween Base Popcorn Bucket