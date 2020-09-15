Photos: Magic Kingdom Prepares for Fall with Decor, Merchandise, Food and Beverage Offerings

The spooky season may have been interrupted this year, but Walt Disney World is still getting into the fall spirit with some special festive decor down Main Street U.S.A. at Magic Kingdom and a variety of special merchandise and food and beverage offerings.

The familiar Mickey pumpkins and fall wreaths can be found all down Main Street U.S.A. and around the hub in front of Cinderella Castle.

A special character cavalcade can also be enjoyed by guests, featuring Pooh and friends in their special Halloween costumes.

A not so spooky visit from Pooh and Friends as they trolly up and down Main Street USA. #disneymagicmoments #WDW pic.twitter.com/HvPKmfEAGv — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) September 15, 2020

Magic Kingdom will also offer a wide variety of festive fall treats, including: Mickey Cinnamon Roll (Available at Main Street Bakery) – Mickey-shaped cinnamon roll drizzled with orange and white icing Cinnamon Donuts (Available at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café) – Served in a Hitchhiking Ghost Novelty container Hades Nachos (Available at Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café) – Black bean nacho chips with “fiery” buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato, sour cream, salsa, and jalapeño Constance’s For Better or For Worse Wedding Cake (Available at Liberty Square Market) – Citrus cake with raspberry Bavarian cream, whipped cream flowers, and a chocolate axe. Pumpkin Spiced Waffle Sundae (Available at Sleepy Hollow) –Pumpkin spice-flavored waffled topped with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, caramel drizzle, and sprinkles Poor Unfortunate Souls Float (Available at Storybook Treats) – Cream cheese soft-serve, black raspberry syrup, and Coke Pumpkin Spice Milkshake (Available at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies) – Topped with whipped cream, caramel drizzle, sprinkles, and a Mickey-shaped marshmallow straw Pumpkin Spice Soft-Serve Sundae (Available at Auntie Gravity’s Galactic Goodies) – Served as a sundae topped with whipped cream, caramel, and sprinkles raspberry Bavarian cream, whipped cream flowers, and a chocolate axe Mickey Monster Mash Burger (Available at Cosmic Ray’s Starlight Café) – Burger with Muenster cheese, potato barrels, bacon, and sriracha aïoli Headless Horseman Rides Again (Available at Sunshine Tree Terrace) – Strawberry DOLE® Whip with Fanta Strawberry and a Headless Horseman Novelty Straw Not So Poison Apple Cupcake (Available at Pinocchio Village House) – A spiced apple cupcake with pecan crunch buttercream themed after a poison apple Orange and Black Sugar Churros (Available at Various Churro Carts and Pecos Bill Tall Tale Inn & Café)



Guests can also pick up a variety of souvenir items around the park, including: Oogie Boogie Dice Novelty Glow Cubes (Available at Various Quick-Service Restaurants) Jack Skellington Sipper (Available at Various Quick-Service Restaurants and Outdoor Vending Locations) Oogie Boogie Premium Popcorn Bucket (Available at Various Popcorn Carts) Mickey Pumpkin Premium Popcorn Bucket (Available at Various Popcorn Carts) Halloween Base Popcorn Bucket (Available at Various Popcorn Carts) Hitchhiking Ghost Premium Popcorn Bucket (Available at Liberty Square Popcorn Cart) Hitchhiking Ghost Sipper (Available at Various Quick-Service Restaurants) Madame Leota Sipper (Available at Sleepy Hollow)



All of these fall offerings are available now at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom.