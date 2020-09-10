Disney Villain and Sidekick Figurines Now Available at Art of Disney at Disney Springs

If you’re looking for spooky decor but your personal taste is for something that’s not gaudy, you’ll love the new Disney villains and sidekick figures we found at Disney Springs.

During one of our routine visits to Walt Disney World Resort, we came upon these highly detailed figures that embrace the darker side of our favorite animated movies. If you’re in the market for a display that boasts a little bit of evil, then you’ll want to bring all of these home! The medium sized figurines sell for $80-$160 and can be found at Art of Disney.

Iago – $80

Poisoned Apple -$80

Trigger and Nutsy – $95

Poor Unfortunate Soul s – $95

Minions – $125

Pain and Panic – $140

Maleficent and Minions – $160

All Photos by Jeremiah Good