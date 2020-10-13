Annual Passholders heading to Walt Disney World over the next month will have the chance to shop at their very own store. For a limited time, EPCOT will be home to an Annual Passholder pop-up shop full of exclusive souvenirs, collections, and other fun items.
What’s Happening:
- This fall, Walt Disney World is treating Annual Passholders to an exclusive shopping opportunity at EPCOT.
- For a limited time, Annual Passholders can enjoy a pop-up shop available just to them selling exclusive merchandise, new World Showcase products and more.
- The AP pop-up shop is located in Der Teddybar in the Germany pavilion of World Showcase in EPCOT.
- This exclusive location will be available from October 14 through November 17, 2020 and will be open Mondays to Fridays from 11:30 am to park close.
- Please note that the shop's dates and hours are subject to change.
Good to Know:
- This shop is exclusively for Annual Passholders and they will need to show their annual pass card and government-issued photo ID to enter.
- Passholders should check the Walt Disney World Passholder Event Page often for the most up-to-date information on new and available products.
More EPCOT News:
- Walt Disney World has adjusted park hours for November, extending the operating day for Magic Kingdom and shifting the hours of EPCOT on two days.
- Mariachi Cobre has been performing at EPCOT since it opened in 1981 and are celebrating 38 years in the park this year. The group was recently highlighted in the #DisneyMagicMoments video series for Hispanic Heritage Month.
- Food & Wine fans who can’t make it to EPCOT this year for the festival’s 25th anniversary, can still shop select items from the 2020 collections on shopDisney!