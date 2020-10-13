Annual Passholders heading to Walt Disney World over the next month will have the chance to shop at their very own store. For a limited time, EPCOT will be home to an Annual Passholder pop-up shop full of exclusive souvenirs, collections, and other fun items.

What’s Happening:

This fall, Walt Disney World is treating Annual Passholders to an exclusive shopping opportunity at EPCOT.

For a limited time, Annual Passholders can enjoy a pop-up shop available just to them selling exclusive merchandise, new World Showcase products and more.

The AP pop-up shop is located in Der Teddybar

This exclusive location will be available from October 14 through November 17, 2020 and will be open Mondays to Fridays from 11:30 am to park close.

Please note that the shop's dates and hours are subject to change.

Good to Know:

This shop is exclusively for Annual Passholders and they will need to show their annual pass card and government-issued photo ID to enter.

Passholders should check the Walt Disney World Passholder Event Page

