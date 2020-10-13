Disney Announces Early 2021 Refurbishment for The Big Blue Pool at Art of Animation Resort

As more of Walt Disney World’s resort hotels prepare to reopen, Disney has announced a new planned refurbishment for the Big Blue Pool at the Art of Animation Resort. The project will start in January, 2021 and will run through early spring.

What’s Happening:

Disney has announced that at the start of the new year, they will be closing down the Big Blue Pool at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

The refurbishment is expected to last from January 11, 2021 through early April 2021.

Guests staying at the resort during this time will be able to enjoy other exhilarating pool and recreation offerings including: Flippin’ Fins Pool Cozy Cone Pool Schoolyard Sprayground

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort is currently closed and is scheduled to reopen to guests on November 1st.

Good to Know:

During this time, it is possible that guests may see or hear construction, but noise should not be heard from guest rooms between dusk and 9:00 am.

More Walt Disney World News: