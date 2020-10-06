Disney’s Winter Summerland Miniature Golf Course To Reopen on November 5th

The countdown to Christmas just got a little bit shorter! Well, maybe Christmas and winter-themed Miniature Golf offerings that is, as Walt Disney World just announced that Disney’s Winter Summerland Miniature Golf Course near Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park is set to reopen on November 5th.

What’s Happening:

With the fall and winter seasons approaching in Florida, Disney’s Winter Summerland Miniature Golf will reopen to guests beginning Nov. 6 at Walt Disney World Resort

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf offers two uniquely themed 18-hole courses, each with their own distinct musical soundtrack. As the name suggests, the first course draws inspiration from the winter season, including snow castles and ice hockey rinks. The second course represents all things summer. Guests navigate surf boards, sand sculptures and even a melted snowman.

As Disney’s Winter Summerland Miniature Golf reopens next month, Disney’s Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will close for the season on Nov. 5 and reopen on Jan. 31, 2021.

Disney’s Winter Summerland Miniature Golf Course is located next to Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park

Disney’s Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf Course reopened