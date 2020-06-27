Fantasia Gardens Mini Golf Reopened Today at Disney World

Walt Disney World reopened the Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf today for Guests staying at the Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

One of Walt Disney World’s two miniature golf courses

Guests need to reserve a tee time before going by calling (407) WDW-PLAY or (407) 939-7529.

Fantasia Gardens is open from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

