Fantasia Gardens Mini Golf Reopened Today at Disney World

Walt Disney World reopened the Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf today for Guests staying at the Walt Disney World Resort.
- One of Walt Disney World’s two miniature golf courses, Fantasia Gardens, reopened today without a previous announcement.
- Guests need to reserve a tee time before going by calling (407) WDW-PLAY or (407) 939-7529.
- Fantasia Gardens is open from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.
