Disney CEO Bob Chapek Says Parks Will Stay at 25% Capacity Until CDC Guidelines Change

Earlier this evening, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek was commenting on the reorganization of the Walt Disney Company on CNBC, and mentioned a noteworthy item about the capacity of the Disney Parks.

What’s Happening:

Earlier tonight while commenting on the reorganization of the Walt Disney Company, CEO Bob Chapek revealed that the capacity of the parks that are open will stay at 25%.

As of press time, only the theme parks of the Walt Disney World Resort

Late last month, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis lifted restrictions and stated that theme parks “can resume normal operation.” While no specifics were given regarding what “normal operation” meant, many presumed that among other things, attendance restrictions could and would be dropped at the park’s discretion.

Walt Disney World has a Disney Park Pass reservation system in place to allow for controlled, limited capacity at the parks, which now will likely still be in place with that 25% maximum per Chapek. Disney has never revealed what their capacity numbers are, so specifics to what 25% means in each park is unavailable.

At this time, the theme parks of the Disneyland Resort a recent draft