Universal Orlando Resort Encouraging Annual Passholders to Visit on Weekdays During Halloween Season

As the Halloween weekend approaches, Universal Orlando Resort is encouraging Annual Passholders with flexible schedules during the next two weeks to consider planning their visits to the parks during the weekdays. The Resort is anticipating that attendance will be high and may reach the new capacity limits.

What’s Happening:

Email to Universal Orlando Annual Passholders:

We wanted to share some important information to help you make the most of your next visit to the parks. Due to increased demand when we’re still limiting attendance as part of our enhanced procedures, there are times when the theme parks may reach capacity and additional guests will not be admitted.

For the next two weekends, if your plans are flexible, consider visiting on a weekday when the attendance tends to be lighter.

We encourage you to check our social channels, UniversalOrlando.com or call the Universal Orlando Resort Capacity Hotline at 407-817-8317 for real-time updates about the park capacity before your next visit.

Thank you for being part of our UOAP Family and we look forward to seeing you on your next visit.