Universal Orlando Resort Encouraging Annual Passholders to Visit on Weekdays During Halloween Season

As the Halloween weekend approaches, Universal Orlando Resort is encouraging Annual Passholders with flexible schedules during the next two weeks to consider planning their visits to the parks during the weekdays. The Resort is anticipating that attendance will be high and may reach the new capacity limits.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Orlando Resort has been enjoying a steady stream of guests visiting their Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure parks.
- The resort is continuing to use a reservations system to manage guest capacity under their new health and safety measures.
- With that in mind, Universal Orlando Resort is anticipating that the next two weekends (October 23-26, October 30-November 1) will be busy and that the parks may reach capacity. When that happens, they will not be allowed to admit other guests.
- Universal wants all of their guests to have an enjoyable experience when visiting the parks and resort. They recently sent an email to their Annual Passholders encouraging those who have flexible schedules during the next two weekends to consider visiting the parks on week day when attendance will be lighter.
- APs can contact the Universal Orlando Resort Capacity Hotline at 407-817-8317 for updates on capacity prior to their visit.
Email to Universal Orlando Annual Passholders:
We wanted to share some important information to help you make the most of your next visit to the parks. Due to increased demand when we’re still limiting attendance as part of our enhanced procedures, there are times when the theme parks may reach capacity and additional guests will not be admitted.
For the next two weekends, if your plans are flexible, consider visiting on a weekday when the attendance tends to be lighter.
We encourage you to check our social channels, UniversalOrlando.com or call the Universal Orlando Resort Capacity Hotline at 407-817-8317 for real-time updates about the park capacity before your next visit.
Thank you for being part of our UOAP Family and we look forward to seeing you on your next visit.
