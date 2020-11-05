“Inside Marvel’s Storyboards” Looks Into the Community Impact of Local Comic Shops

The latest installment of Inside Marvel’s Storyboards looks into how local comic book shops bring together a community of comic fans with the owners of several of the shops featured in the first season of Marvel’s Storyboards.

This episode of Inside Marvel’s Storyboards features comic shop owners: Eric Childs of Mind’s Eye Comics in Minnesota Dimitrios Fragiskatos of Anyone Comics in Brooklyn Sarah Titus of The Comic Book Shop in Delaware

features comic shop owners: These comic shop owners talked about some of the unique ways they make their customers feel like a member of a community and give them a place where they can feel safe just being themselves.

Host Lorraine Cink mentioned that the upcoming second season of Marvel’s Storyboards will feature more about how local comic shops have influenced their communities.

More on season two of Marvel’s Storyboards:

The lineup of guests who will be featured on season two of Marvel’s Storyboards, include: Sasheer Zamata (SNL) Ed Viesturs (high-altitude mountaineer) Nelson Figueroa (former MLB pitcher for the New York Mets) Gillian Jacobs (Community, Love) Samhita Mukhopadhyay (Executive Editor, Teen Vogue) Taboo (Black Eyed Peas)

While we do not currently have an exact premiere date for the second season of Marvel’s Storyboards, we do know it will be coming soon to the official Marvel Entertainment YouTube channel

