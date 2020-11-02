Magnificently Mischievous Loki Marvel x RockLove Collection Launches on November 5

After several releases focusing on Marvel heroes, RockLove is turning its attention to someone a little more of an antihero. No, not Deadpool, Loki! The newest jewelry items to join the Marvel x RockLove Collection include rings, necklaces, and earrings that feature stunning emerald crystals to symbolize the “puny” god of Mischief. Don’t look at us! That’s what Hulk called him!

Marvel x RockLove Loki

The collection launches on Thursday, November 5th at 9am PT and RockLove is offering a sneak peek at the statement styles that will make fans look and feel powerful.

Loki Chestplate Designs

“Inspired by his iconic Dark World guise, Loki’s curved chestplate is carved in nickel-free sterling silver and plated in warm 18K yellow gold. The etched pattern cradles large emerald green faceted oval crystals.”

Loki Chevron Designs

“Inspired by his iconic Dark World guise, Loki’s overlapping leather and metal suit is captured in these eye-catching accessories. Carved in nickel-free sterling silver and plated in polished black rhodium, accented by warm 18K yellow gold.”

More Marvel x RockLove

