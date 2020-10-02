Captain America, Thor, and Spider-Man Jewelry Joining Marvel x RockLove Collection on October 8

RockLove is turning to the heroes for their new additions to their Marvel Collection. In just a few days, fans will be able to obtain some lovely items inspired by three Avengers: Captain America, Thor, and Spider-Man. The Marvel x RockLove collection launches on Thursday, October 8th at 9am PT.

Captain America

Shield Necklace

“The sterling silver Captain America Shield Necklace has a unique twist – the cutout star reveals a glittering faceted round crystal suspended within! Accented by red, white, and blue hand-painted premium enamel, the reverse of the pendant is cutout to reveal the ingeniously mounted crystal, hovering between stars.”

Shield Earrings

“The sterling silver Captain America Shield Earrings have a unique twist – the cutout stars reveal glittering faceted round crystals suspended within! Accented by red, white, and blue hand-painted premium enamel, the reverse of the earrings is cutout to reveal the ingeniously mounted crystals, hovering between stars.”

Thor

Winged Ear Climbers

“The Thor Winged Ear Climbers gracefully frame your ears for drama of mythical proportions! Only a single piercing necessary, each have a sterling silver post aided by a higher sterling silver clip-on to secure the wings up the curve of your ear lobe.”



Winged Ring

“An homage to the classic comic books, the carved sterling silver Thor Winged Ring is unisex, minimalist and adjustable. Antiqued for contrast, the wings wrap the finger and are open in the center, gently use your fingers to pull or squeeze to customize the fit.”

Spider-Man

Web Ring

“Handcrafted in polished sterling silver, the Spider-Man Web Ring is comfortable and lightweight, featuring a cutout web silhouette. The sides of the ring continue the web pattern all the way around to beneath the finger.”

Web Necklace

“Handcrafted in polished sterling silver, the Spider-Man Web Necklace is a petite and lightweight charm, perfect for layering. Featuring a cutout web silhouette with matching web bail, the pendant hangs from an adjustable sterling silver cable chain.”

Web Earrings

“Handcrafted in polished sterling silver, the Spider-Man Web Earrings are petite and lightweight charms which hang from sterling silver hinged mini-hoops. Featuring cutout web silhouettes, they are perfect for all-day wear in any outer lobe piercing.”

More Marvel x RockLove

While some new styles will be joining the collection soon, fans don’t have to wait to bring home these lovely Black Widow and Captain Marvel styles.