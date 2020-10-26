Marvel Teams with AAA Lucha Libre to Launch New Content, Clothing, Accessories and More

by | Oct 26, 2020 1:54 PM Pacific Time

Tags:

Marvel and AAA get together to expand the sporting and cultural experience of mexican wrestling. As part of the actions that will be taken for this collaboration, a new group of wrestlers inspired by Marvel's most iconic Super Heroes and villains will be introduced; and a series of family shows that will gather the perfect combination of sports, culture and entertainment that distinguishes wrestling in Mexico will be developed.

  • AAA is considered a leading production and promotion company in the Mexican professional wrestling sport-show industry.
  • The first four wrestlers of this new Marvel-inspired group, who will be called to revolutionize the AAA lineup, include:
    • Aracno
    • Leyenda Americana
    • Terror Púrpura
    • Venenoide
  • It will be at the next AAA event, Triplemanía XXVIII, to be held in December at the Arena Ciudad de México, in Mexico City, when the public will be able to watch them live and appreciate the moves, holds, counter offenses and evolution of these wrestlers inspired by their beloved Marvel Super Heroes and villains.
  • Marvel will also launch new storytelling content and a collection of clothing, accessories and other consumer products inspired by mexican wrestling in collaboration with different partners.

What they’re saying:

  • Luis Lomelí, Head of Licensing and Consumer Products area at The Walt Disney Company (Mexico): "This collaboration with AAA represents an opportunity to participate in an iconic part of Mexican culture, such as wrestling and offering attractive content and experiences to the whole family that can be further celebrated with spectacular consumer products inspired by this discipline which is valuable for fans and consumers. While developing these storytelling and content creation initiatives, the premise has been to stay true to the essence of Mexican wrestling at all times by bringing together AAA’s experience in terms of wrestling and Marvel’s experience in terms of story and character development. The potential of wrestling is unlimited. Its quality, color and talent are increasingly valued in the world. Based on this unique and original creative platform, we will develop different product lines such as clothing, footwear and accessories, toys, household and school items.”
  • Dorian Roldán, General Director of Lucha Libre AAA: "Teaming with Marvel represents the union of two fantastic worlds that house characters that public have turned into their great heroes. Therefore, it will be a pleasure to welcome you to the Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide family in a successful event, such as Triplemanía XXVIII.”
 
 
