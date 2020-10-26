Marvel Teams with AAA Lucha Libre to Launch New Content, Clothing, Accessories and More

Marvel and AAA get together to expand the sporting and cultural experience of mexican wrestling. As part of the actions that will be taken for this collaboration, a new group of wrestlers inspired by Marvel's most iconic Super Heroes and villains will be introduced; and a series of family shows that will gather the perfect combination of sports, culture and entertainment that distinguishes wrestling in Mexico will be developed.

AAA is considered a leading production and promotion company in the Mexican professional wrestling sport-show industry.

The first four wrestlers of this new Marvel-inspired group, who will be called to revolutionize the AAA lineup, include: Aracno Leyenda Americana Terror Púrpura Venenoide

It will be at the next AAA event, Triplemanía XXVIII, to be held in December at the Arena Ciudad de México, in Mexico City, when the public will be able to watch them live and appreciate the moves, holds, counter offenses and evolution of these wrestlers inspired by their beloved Marvel Super Heroes and villains.

Marvel will also launch new storytelling content and a collection of clothing, accessories and other consumer products inspired by mexican wrestling in collaboration with different partners.

What they’re saying: