Marvel Lucha Libre Edition Apparel, Accessories and More Available Now

A few days after announcing an exciting new partnership with AAA, Marvel has shared the first look at the Marvel Lucha Libre Edition collection.

The collection includes pieces for both men and women and reflects the passion for Mexican Wrestling.

The items blend some of your favorite Marvel heroes, in their new wrestling looks, with the folklore and tradition of Lucha Libre.

Marvel also shared a video of a fashion show, showcasing the new collection:

You can shop the new collection now with items from: Josefina collection W Capsule collection

Additional items can also be found on Amazon

Take a look at some of these exciting new items in the gallery below.

