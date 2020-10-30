Marvel Lucha Libre Edition Apparel, Accessories and More Available Now

A few days after announcing an exciting new partnership with AAA, Marvel has shared the first look at the Marvel Lucha Libre Edition collection.
- The collection includes pieces for both men and women and reflects the passion for Mexican Wrestling.
- The items blend some of your favorite Marvel heroes, in their new wrestling looks, with the folklore and tradition of Lucha Libre.
- Marvel also shared a video of a fashion show, showcasing the new collection:
- You can shop the new collection now with items from:
- Additional items can also be found on Amazon.
- Take a look at some of these exciting new items in the gallery below.
ICYMI – More Marvel news:
- Marvel has shared a look at Miles Morales’ costume from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in the highly anticipated upcoming game Spider-Man: Miles Morales.
- Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, the creators of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., sat down with Marvel’s Ryan Penagos, better known as Agent M, to talk about their upcoming new comic series “M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games.”
- Six toys representing Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars have been nominated as finalists for the prestigious Toy of the Year (TOTY) Awards.
- The god of the symbiotes is awake and he’s coming. Knull will finally arrive to torment the Marvel Universe when Donny Cates’ “King in Black” hits shelves in December. Marvel shared a dark and ominous trailer for the upcoming crossover event.