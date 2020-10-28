Marvel Comics’ “King in Black” Gets Dark and Ominous Trailer Ahead of December Release

The god of the symbiotes is awake and he’s coming. Knull will finally arrive to torment the Marvel Universe when Donny Cates’ “King in Black” hits shelves in December. Marvel shared a dark and ominous trailer for the upcoming crossover event.

Knull’s ferocious assault upon earth is soon at hand in King In Black game-changing run on Venom

Heroes across the Marvel Universe will be called upon to do battle against Knull and his army of symbiote dragons.

In addition to the “King in Black” series, a wide array of tie-ins

Cates and artist Ryan Stegman discussed the upcoming crossover event in a virtual panel during Metaverse earlier this month. Cates teased a big moment in “King in Black” that will have fans taking notice of this mysterious new villain.

“Theres a moment in issue one where, I think when it happens you’ll know what it is and it’s the moment where, if you haven’t been taking Knull seriously as a threat up until this point, you for sure will,” Cates said.

“King in Black” will be available in comic shops and digitally in December.

