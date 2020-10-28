Marvel Comics’ “King in Black” Gets Dark and Ominous Trailer Ahead of December Release

The god of the symbiotes is awake and he’s coming. Knull will finally arrive to torment the Marvel Universe when Donny Cates’ “King in Black” hits shelves in December. Marvel shared a dark and ominous trailer for the upcoming crossover event.
- Knull’s ferocious assault upon earth is soon at hand in King In Black, the monumental event spinning out of Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman’s game-changing run on Venom.
- Heroes across the Marvel Universe will be called upon to do battle against Knull and his army of symbiote dragons.
- In addition to the “King in Black” series, a wide array of tie-ins will also be released as Knull’s attack will impact the entirety of the Marvel Universe.
- Cates and artist Ryan Stegman discussed the upcoming crossover event in a virtual panel during Metaverse earlier this month. Cates teased a big moment in “King in Black” that will have fans taking notice of this mysterious new villain.
- “Theres a moment in issue one where, I think when it happens you’ll know what it is and it’s the moment where, if you haven’t been taking Knull seriously as a threat up until this point, you for sure will,” Cates said.
- “King in Black” will be available in comic shops and digitally in December.
- Disney+ has found both a star and a director for its upcoming Marvel series Moon Knight in Oscar Isaac and Mohamed Diab respectively.
- Marvel fans have a new collectible to look forward to owning with the latest proposed Marvel Made addition. Should pre-order demand reach 1,200 units, ReedPop will produce the Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle. The bundle celebrates Calremont’s comic contributions including his biggest X-Men storylines.
- All through the month of October, shopDisney will highlight a Marvel hero or team of heroes as part of Marvel Mania! Fans can purchase new shopDisney releases, awesome collectibles, heroic attire and more spotlighting the powerful characters we all love. Yesterday’s release focuses on super spy and Avenger, Natalia Alianovna Romanova. But you probably know her as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow.