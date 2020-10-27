shopDisney Celebrates Marvel Mania with Black Widow Merchandise

All through the month of October, shopDisney will highlight a Marvel hero or team of heroes as part of Marvel Mania! Fans can purchase new shopDisney releases, awesome collectibles, heroic attire and more spotlighting the powerful characters we all love. Today’s release focuses on super spy and Avenger, Natalia Alianovna Romanova. But you probably know her as Natasha Romanoff aka Black Widow.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Over the next few weeks, shopDisney is encouraging fans to find their power with the new merchandise campaign, Marvel Mania. From October 6-27th, a new character or team will be featured on shopDisney with merchandise spanning clothing, toys, decor, and more.

Marvel Mania – Black Widow

shopDisney’s Marvel Mania wraps up with Black Widow who stars in her own standalone film, now scheduled to premiere in May of 2021. Prior to the film’s release, fans can begin collecting exciting tie-in merchandise including dolls, pins, and attire.

Collectibles and Imaginative Play

Encourage your little ones to use their imaginations to create daring stories for the stealthy Avenger. Of course if you’re shopping for your own collection that’s just fine too!

Dress the Part

Looks stylish and daring with this new attire, some of which is available at Disney Springs!

What’s That On Your Wrist?

Bracelets and a MagicBand show off your fandom in the most fun and fashionable way possible.

Fashion T-shirts

Want to take the subtle approach? A standard logo t-shirt says it all, and looks great for any casual and relaxed outing.