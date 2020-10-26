“Black Widow” Merchandise Makes An Appearance at Disney Springs

Marvel fans can boost up their wardrobe with some new stylish garb that ties in with the upcoming theatrical release of the long-awaited Black Widow. Spotted at various locations throughout Walt Disney World’s Disney Springs, this new merchandise was seen on an earlier walk through as we went to the LEGO store to check out the new LEGO build featuring The Child from The Mandalorian.

This Black Widow themed dress, despite the tag, was found in Super Hero Headquarters, the Marvel-themed store in the West Side district of Disney Springs. Black and Red and featuring the Black Widow Logo on the front, the dress retails for $128.00. Also at Super Hero Headquarters, you’ll find this stylish black jacket that has a leather look to it, and features the Black Widow logo emblazoned on the back. You can take this jacket home with you for $84.99.

Meanwhile, across Disney Springs over in the Marketplace there sits a bag from Loungefly, though it’s not the same type of mini-backpack that seems to pop up so frequently from the brand. This Black Widow full-sized backpack can be found at World of Disney and features the Black Widow logo across the back. It also has a front pouch and side pockets as well, and sells for $55.00, a price lower than the mini-backpacks as well.

With the approaching release of the film, we expect to see more Black Widow merchandise soon and think these stylish additions are just the beginning.