The Child LEGO Sculpture Appears at The LEGO Store in Disney Springs

“I would like to see the baby.” Now, guests visiting Disney Springs in Walt Disney World can stop by The LEGO Store to see a LEGO sculpture of the fan-favorite Child (or Baby Yoda).

Just inside the entrance of The LEGO Store at Disney Springs, guests will now find a sculpt of The Child in his carrier.

Behind him is a LEGO wall promoting The Mandalorian on Disney+

This is just the latest new sculpture to appear at The LEGO Story in Disney Springs, as Elsa, Anna and Olaf as well as an array of other Star Wars recently arrived outside of the store

More on season two of The Mandalorian:

Season two of The Mandalorian will debut on Disney+ on Friday, October 30.

will debut on Disney+ on Friday, October 30. Earlier this month, we got our first look at the new poster

The new poster features The Mandalorian with The Child in tow aboard a Swoop, (a more dangerous version of the classic speeder bike) on their way across a large body of water.

We know that numerous cast members have been added to the second season, including: Timothy Olyphant Michael Biehn Rosario Dawson

In the second season, we know that The Mandalorian and the Child will continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.

Recently, a trailer for the second season was released here

We also got an exclusive look at the returning series during Monday Night Football last week. Mike took a shot-by-shot look at that as well