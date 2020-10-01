New Poster for Second Season of “The Mandalorian” Revealed

As we enter October, some look forward to the changing colors of the leaves and some will look forward to the spooky fun of Halloween. For many Disney+ subscribers, October also means only one thing: the return of the hugely-popular, Emmy winning series, The Mandalorian, and a new poster for the second season has been released on the official Star Wars Twitter.
What’s Happening:
- A tweet from the official Star Wars twitter account showcased a new poster for the second season of the Emmy winning Disney+ series, The Mandalorian.
- The new poster features The Mandalorian with The Child in tow aboard a Swoop, (a more dangerous version of the classic speeder bike) on their way across a large body of water getting ready for the next season of adventures that will debut on Disney+ on October 30th.
This month, the story continues. Start streaming the new season of #TheMandalorian Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/m0dk20R53h
— Star Wars (@starwars) October 1, 2020
- We know that numerous cast members have been added to the second season, including:
- In the second season, we know that The Mandalorian and the Child will continue their journey, facing enemies and rallying allies as they make their way through a dangerous galaxy in the tumultuous era after the collapse of the Galactic Empire.
- Recently, a trailer for the second season was released, and our own Star Wars specialist, Mike Celestino examined the trailer as only he could with a shot-by-shot analysis you can check out here.