Unleash Your Inner Spy with New Cosmetics from The Ulta Beauty Collection x Marvel’s Black Widow

This fall, fans will see Scarlett Johansson reprise her role as the stealthy spy-turned-Avenger, Natasha Romanoff in her first Marvel standalone movie, Black Widow. Inspired by the upcoming film, Ulta recently launched a sleek collection of cosmetics and accessories every wannabe spy will want for their daily beauty routine. The Ulta Beauty Collection x Marvel’s Black Widow is available now online and includes 11-themed items sensibly priced between $10-$28. Guests shopping via the beauty retailer can also enjoy free standard shipping on orders of $35 or more.

Tight Lipped

Smile darling, but keep those secrets to yourself! From deep tones to neutral colors, there’s a lip kit or gloss perfect for any situation you may encounter.

Facial Expression

Whether you want to blend in or stand out in a crowd, you can capture that glamorous feeling with Ulta’s eyeshadow and face palettes.

Brush Up Your Skills

From rosy red cheeks to killer eyes, you’ll look every bit the expert spy as these Black Widow inspired brushes allow for flawless makeup application.

Stealthy and Stylish

Finally, every professional needs a great bag to carry their “tools.” With three dynamic options to choose from, you can be confident these handy totes are up for the task.

Marvel’s Black Widow will sneak into theaters on November 6, 2020!