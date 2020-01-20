Merchandise Preview: Marvel’s “Black Widow”

Ahead of the release of Marvel’s first Phase 4 film Black Widow, several brands have previewed their movie tie-in merchandise. From Funko and Hasbro to Her Universe and Loungefly there is something here for every fan! Select items are available for pre-order with most arriving this spring.

Funko

LEGO

Task Master’s helicopter has 4 stud shooters and a rifle on each side. The spinning rotor blades give it the power and precision needed to launch an attack! An opening cockpit allows the Task Master to be placed inside, and the cargo area opens to release Task Master’s buggy.

Comes with: Yelena Belova Black Widow Task Master 2 shooters 2 sticks A motorcycle A sword A shield

Available March 1 at Target and at Disney Parks in April 2020.

Artissimo

Her Universe and Our Universe

Citizen

Loungefly

shopDisney and Fifth Sun

Popsocket

Adidas

Tervis

Blender Bottle

BIOWORLD

Jay Franco

Mad Engine

Hasbro

Nerf Power Moves Stinger Strike Dart-Launcher

Inspired by the Black Widow movie, this Nerf Power Moves Stinger Strike Dart-Launcher offers exciting action and adventure. With this role-play toy, kids can imagine taking a swipe at Taskmaster and other evildoers!

Inspired by the Black Widow movie, this Nerf Power Moves Stinger Strike Dart-Launcher offers exciting action and adventure. With this role-play toy, kids can imagine taking a swipe at Taskmaster and other evildoers! Boys and girls will love pretending to be Black Widow, holding down the button on the launcher and performing the Stinger move to launch a NERF dart! Includes: Blaster 3 NERF darts Instructions Ages 5 & up Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 Available: at most major retailers Spring 2020



Marvel Black Widow Taskmaster Stealth Slash Sword and Shield

Taskmaster is armed with the ability to mimic an enemy’s every move. Imagine the masked assassin Taskmaster suiting up and carrying out deadly missions with this Marvel Black Widow Taskmaster Stealth Slash Sword and Shield, inspired by the Black Widow movie.

The calculating and formidable Taskmaster always has a surprise for enemies. Pull the sword from the shield and imagine surprising other combatants in battle!

Slide the switch on the shield and it retracts into a gauntlet or opens up. The shield also includes an elastic strap that fits easily on most fans' wrists. Includes: Sword Shield Instructions Ages 5 years & up Approx. Retail Price: $19.99 Available: at most major retailers Spring 2020



Hasbro Marvel Legends

Hasbro Marvel Legends 6-inch Black Widow

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this Hasbro Marvel Legends 6-inch Black Widow figure, inspired by the character from the Marvel comics. The figure includes:

Black Widow will arrive in theatres on May 1, 2020.