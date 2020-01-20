Merchandise Preview: Marvel’s “Black Widow”

Ahead of the release of Marvel’s first Phase 4 film Black Widow, several brands have previewed their movie tie-in merchandise. From Funko and Hasbro to Her Universe and Loungefly there is something here for every fan! Select items are available for pre-order with most arriving this spring.
Funko
- Black Widow Street Clothes Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth
- Black Widow White Suit Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth
- Black Widow Task Master with Shield Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth
- Black Widow Task Master with Bow Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth
- Black Widow Red Guardian Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth
- Black Widow Yelena Pop! Vinyl Figure – Entertainment Earth
Walmart Exclusive
LEGO
Task Master’s helicopter has 4 stud shooters and a rifle on each side. The spinning rotor blades give it the power and precision needed to launch an attack! An opening cockpit allows the Task Master to be placed inside, and the cargo area opens to release Task Master’s buggy.
- Comes with:
- Yelena Belova
- Black Widow
- Task Master
- 2 shooters
- 2 sticks
- A motorcycle
- A sword
- A shield
- Available March 1 at Target and at Disney Parks in April 2020.
Artissimo
Her Universe and Our Universe
Citizen
Loungefly
shopDisney and Fifth Sun
Popsocket
Adidas
Tervis
Blender Bottle
BIOWORLD
Jay Franco
Mad Engine
Hasbro
Nerf Power Moves Stinger Strike Dart-Launcher
- Inspired by the Black Widow movie, this Nerf Power Moves Stinger Strike Dart-Launcher offers exciting action and adventure. With this role-play toy, kids can imagine taking a swipe at Taskmaster and other evildoers!
- Boys and girls will love pretending to be Black Widow, holding down the button on the launcher and performing the Stinger move to launch a NERF dart! Includes:
- Blaster
- 3 NERF darts
- Instructions
- Ages 5 & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
- Available: at most major retailers Spring 2020
Marvel Black Widow Taskmaster Stealth Slash Sword and Shield
- Taskmaster is armed with the ability to mimic an enemy’s every move. Imagine the masked assassin Taskmaster suiting up and carrying out deadly missions with this Marvel Black Widow Taskmaster Stealth Slash Sword and Shield, inspired by the Black Widow movie.
- The calculating and formidable Taskmaster always has a surprise for enemies. Pull the sword from the shield and imagine surprising other combatants in battle!
- Slide the switch on the shield and it retracts into a gauntlet or opens up. The shield also includes an elastic strap that fits easily on most fans’ wrists. Includes:
- Sword
- Shield
- Instructions
- Ages 5 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
- Available: at most major retailers Spring 2020
Hasbro Marvel Legends
Hasbro Marvel Legends 6-inch Black Widow
Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this Hasbro Marvel Legends 6-inch Black Widow figure, inspired by the character from the Marvel comics. The figure includes:
- Figure
- Stand
- 12 accessories
- Ages 4 years & up
- Approx. Retail Price: $29.99
- Available: Spring 2020
- Available for pre-order at
- Black Widow Marvel Legends 6-Inch Black Widow Action Figure – Entertainment Earth
- Black Widow Marvel Legends 6-Inch Taskmaster Action Figure – Entertainment Earth
- Black Widow Marvel Legends 6-Inch Yelena Bolova Action Figure – Entertainment Earth
- Black Widow Marvel Legends 6-Inch Red Guardian Action Figure – Entertainment Earth
Black Widow will arrive in theatres on May 1, 2020.