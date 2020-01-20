Merchandise Preview: Marvel’s “Black Widow”

by | Jan 20, 2020 4:20 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Ahead of the release of Marvel’s first Phase 4 film Black Widow, several brands have previewed their movie tie-in merchandise. From Funko and Hasbro to Her Universe and Loungefly there is something here for every fan! Select items are available for pre-order with most arriving this spring.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Funko

Walmart Exclusive

1 of 4

LEGO

Task Master’s helicopter has 4 stud shooters and a rifle on each side. The spinning rotor blades give it the power and precision needed to launch an attack! An opening cockpit allows the Task Master to be placed inside, and the cargo area opens to release Task Master’s buggy.

  • Comes with:
    • Yelena Belova
    • Black Widow
    • Task Master
    • 2 shooters
    • 2 sticks
    • A motorcycle
    • A sword
    • A shield
  • Available March 1 at Target and at Disney Parks in April 2020.
1 of 3

Artissimo

1 of 4

Her Universe and Our Universe

1 of 4

Citizen

1 of 2

Loungefly

1 of 3

shopDisney and Fifth Sun

Popsocket

Adidas

Tervis

Blender Bottle

BIOWORLD

 Jay Franco

Mad Engine

Hasbro

Nerf Power Moves Stinger Strike Dart-Launcher

  • Inspired by the Black Widow movie, this Nerf Power Moves Stinger Strike Dart-Launcher offers exciting action and adventure. With this role-play toy, kids can imagine taking a swipe at Taskmaster and other evildoers!
  • Boys and girls will love pretending to be Black Widow, holding down the button on the launcher and performing the Stinger move to launch a NERF dart! Includes:
    • Blaster
    • 3 NERF darts
    • Instructions
    • Ages 5 & up
    • Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
    • Available: at most major retailers Spring 2020
1 of 4

Marvel Black Widow Taskmaster Stealth Slash Sword and Shield

  • Taskmaster is armed with the ability to mimic an enemy’s every move. Imagine the masked assassin Taskmaster suiting up and carrying out deadly missions with this Marvel Black Widow Taskmaster Stealth Slash Sword and Shield, inspired by the Black Widow movie.
  • The calculating and formidable Taskmaster always has a surprise for enemies. Pull the sword from the shield and imagine surprising other combatants in battle!
  • Slide the switch on the shield and it retracts into a gauntlet or opens up. The shield also includes an elastic strap that fits easily on most fans’ wrists. Includes:
    • Sword
    • Shield
    • Instructions
    • Ages 5 years & up
    • Approx. Retail Price: $19.99
    • Available: at most major retailers Spring 2020

Hasbro Marvel Legends

1 of 3

Hasbro Marvel Legends 6-inch Black Widow

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this Hasbro Marvel Legends 6-inch Black Widow figure, inspired by the character from the Marvel comics. The figure includes:

Black Widow will arrive in theatres on May 1, 2020.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend