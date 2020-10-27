Disney+ Reportedly Finds Director for Marvel’s “Moon Knight” in Mohamed Diab

Disney+ has reportedly found a director for the Marvel Studios Moon Knight series according to Deadline.

Mohamed Diab has been hired to direct Marvel Studios' Moon Knight, a series being developed for Disney+

According to Deadline, the Egyptian filmmaker has already storyboarded the series and his past work include the Cannes Film Festival selection Eshtebak (Clash) and the blockbuster franchise El Gezeira (The Island).

After a near death experience in Egypt, the Egyptian Moon God known as Khonshu saves the life of Marc Spector, granting him superhuman abilities so long as he acts as the God's fist, taking on the super hero persona Moon Knight.

The character made his first Marvel Comics appearance in 1975.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Oscar Isaac is in talks

Showrunner Jeremy Slater was confirmed back in November for The Umbrella Academy for Netflix.

Moon Knight was first announced at the D23 Expo along with Ms. Marvel and She Hulk.