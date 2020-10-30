Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum Discuss Their “M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games” Comic Series

Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum, the creators of Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K., sat down with Marvel’s Ryan Penagos, better known as Agent M, to talk about their upcoming new comic series “M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games.”

Oswalt and Blum are the creators of the new stop-motion animated series Marvel’s M.O.D.O.K. , coming soon to Hulu

, coming soon to The creative pair are also writing a four-part mini comic series based on the character titled “M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games.”

Blum and Oswalt put their own spin on the classic Marvel villain while also pulling from previous versions of the character that fans have grown to love over the years.

Oswalt explained that their series will “look at his origin story from a different angle,” which will allow readers to see that M.O.D.O.K. is on a “kind of justified mission of vengeance.”

The first issue of “M.O.D.O.K.: Head Games” will be available this December.

