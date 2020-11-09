adidas Releasing New Superstar Shoes as Seen in Upcoming “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” Video Game

How’s this for an epic collab? Insomniac Games, PlayStation and Marvel Games teamed up not just for a new Spider-Man game, but they partnered with adidas to give Miles Morales some awesome in game shoes that will also make their way to the real world.

What’s Happening:

In just a few days (November 12), Miles Morales will swing through the streets of New York in the brand new game Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales .

. Insomniac Games, PlayStation and Marvel Games worked on this colossal collaboration that delivers Miles's first starring role in a video game and brings his world to life on the PS5 console and PS4.

But that’s not all. Miles is a stylish teenager from Brooklyn who has just moved to Harlem. In the beginning of the game he has designed his own Spider Suit out of sportswear, everyday clothing he loves to wear.

But it wouldn't be a Spider-Man suit without drip, and Miles needed some killer sneakers to complete the look. Enter adidas.

That’s right fans, Miles sports some new adidas Superstar sneakers in the game, and soon you too can own a piece of the Spider-Verse.

The shoes will release for purchase on adidas.com

1 of 4

About the Game Shoes:

Insomniac, PlayStation, and Marvel Games worked in close collaboration with adidas to create new sneakers for Miles to wear in game.

The shoes pay honor to New York with the adidas Superstar silhouette just in time for the 50th anniversary.

It's a classic design, connected to New York, and quintessentially adidas, and one that features the timeless colors for which Spider-Man is most known: the black suit with the red spider icon.

Fans will see Miles wear both the Hi-Top and Low-Top Superstar silhouettes in the game with select suits.

More Miles Morales:

More adidas: