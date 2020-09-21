Adidas Shares Sneak Peek at Youth-Geared adidas x Pixar Toy Story Friendship Collection Coming October 1

Adidas’ new Toy Story inspired youth collection is sure to be a hit with the youngest fans. Launching this fall, the athletic company will release their adidas x Pixar Toy Story Friendship Collection in honor of the film’s 25th anniversary!

What’s Happening:

adidas and Pixar have teamed up to create a special collection inspired by the timeless Toy Story message of friendship and loyalty to celebrate the 25 th anniversary of the film’s release.

message of friendship and loyalty to celebrate the 25 anniversary of the film’s release. Now more than ever this collaboration represents the importance of bringing people together whether that be on the court, field, classroom or playground.

It serves as a reminder that we all have friends to lean on just like Andy has Woody, Buzz and the rest of the Toy Story crew.

The adidas x Pixar Toy Story Friendship Collection will debut October 1 on adidas.com

The collection will be available in Juniors, Children and Infant sizes, retailing for $22-$120.

adidas x Pixar Toy Story Friendship Collection

Each sneaker in the pack celebrates a different character from the movie including Woody, Buzz, Jessie, Rex and more!

Aliens x adizero Football Cleat

Deep Threat x Aliens

“I have been chosen!” This take on the friends from another planet features prints and glow in the dark details.

Aliens x Freak Football Cleat

Dame 7 x Buzz:

“TO INFINITY AND BEYOND!” This white, purple and green upper features Buzz Lightyear print details and glow in the dark elements. It also features Andy’s name on the right outsole.

Superstar x Hamm

This iconic shell toe sneaker gets the Piggy Bank treatment with a patent leather upper and Hamm’s face on the back heel.

NMD_R1 x Jessie

“Yee-Haw!” This take on the NMD features cow print BOOST and other energetic details.

Top Ten Hi x Rex

A green synthetic leather upper with debossed details mimic that of the lovable tyrannosaurus rex.

D.O.N. Issue #2 x Woody

“Giddy up partner!” This D.O.N. Issue #2 gets the Woody treatment with a blue denim upper and print details that pay homage to the one and only Sheriff Woody. It also features Andy’s name on the right outsole.

Pixar Ball Basketball

Toy Story Attire – Coming Soon