Adidas Originals x Star Wars The Mandalorian Collection Available Now

by | Nov 4, 2020 2:00 PM Pacific Time

Adidas has once again focused its designs on characters and elements from the Star Wars Universe with their newest release of athletic shoes inspired by Disney+’s The Mandalorian. This collection features nine styles for adults and youth and one ultra exclusive Members Only shoe celebrating the Child. Fans can shop the new series that dropped today (November 4) on adidas.com

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Adidas Originals x Star Wars The Mandalorian Collection

Members Only Exclusive

This Superstar celebrates 50 years of its iconic design with inspiration from the most adorable 50 year old you'll ever see and says "The Child, 50th anniversary" in Aurebesh.

Adult Styles

Gazelle Darksaber Shoes

“Making an unexpected return, the Darksaber is a one of a kind black bladed lightsaber. Designed with glowing 3-Stripes that honor the sword. If you know, you know.”

1 of 4

Top Ten

“Designed with a suede upper and canvas heel collar, inspired by the Child's outfit. His picture on the tongue and iconic line ‘The force is strong with this little one’ remind us just how much of an impact the Child has on everyone that encounters him. Walk a similar path in the Top Ten shoes.”

1 of 4

NMD_R1

“These NMD_R1 shoes are based on the galaxy's most formidable bounty hunter, Mando. The heel tab confirms this is the way of life, with a helmet inspired design and all-over armor print.”

1 of 4

ZX 2K Boost

“The symbolic creature that paved the way, the Mudhorn proved to be a mighty challenge for the Mandalorian. This ZX 2K Boost takes inspiration from the Child and Mandalorian’'s epic battle and a story so true to finding the way.”

NMD_R1

“Find your way like the Child himself, the shoe even says so itself. Designed with a calming colorway to bring balance to the Universe, and your mind. Slip on and see the special sockliner print that celebrates the series.”

Nizza Beskar Steel Shoes

“With the ability to melt down the strongest steel, the Armorer has a powerful presence in the galaxy. Furry suede stripes resemble the stand out shoulder piece and golden tongue label that puts her front and center.”

1 of 4

Kids’ Styles

NMD_R1

Upgrade your armor just like the Mandaloria with these beskar steel Mandalore inspired NMD shoes.

1 of 3

Top Ten

These shoes are designed with a colorway inspired by the Child’s favorite place, his pod. Look inside and see a special sockliner print that gives a nod to the starting point of the duo's journey.

1 of 4

Top Ten

1 of 4

Bonus

 
 
