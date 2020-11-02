“The Mandalorian” Gamorrean Maquette Replica, Mudhorn Skull Sculpture Announce by Regal Robot

The second week of the Mando Mondays merchandise reveal event (in conjunction with season two of the hit live-action Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian) has already seen plenty of announcements, but our friends over at the themed furniture and decor company Regal Robot have some additional very cool collectibles to throw into the mix.

First up is The Mandalorian – Gamorrean Fighter Concept Maquette Replica ($499.00), inspired by a photo of a concept sculpture series creator and showrunner Jon Favreau shared to his social media feeds during production of the second season. “This fully-painted maquette was developed with direct lineage to that very sculpt. Each 12.25″ tall (when on the display base) statue is cast in heavy polyurethane resin and limited to only 250 pieces.”

“Each statue in this limited edition includes a hand-numbered metal plaque and is hand packed in a gloss black box with full color insert and [certificate of authenticity.” The Gammorean Fighter joins Regal Robot’s “Maquette Collection,” which already features replicas of the Tauntaun from The Empire Strikes Back and Jabba the Hutt from Return of the Jedi.

Next up is the Mudhorn Skull Mini Sculpture – The Mandalorian ($39.99), inspired by the beast seen in the first-season episode “The Child.” “Now you can honor the epic battle that earned Din Djarin his mudhorn signet! This highly detailed, solid resin mudhorn skull is cast and hand painted in the U.S.A.. Hand staining accents the amazing details and wonderful organic sculpture and makes each a unique work of art.” The mudhorn would look great alongside the Mythosaur Skull collectibles Regal Robot has issued previously from The Mandalorian.

For more information on Regal Robot and to browse their many other fine collectibles, be sure to visit the company’s official website.