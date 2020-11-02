“The Mandalorian” Gamorrean Maquette Replica, Mudhorn Skull Sculpture Announce by Regal Robot

by | Nov 2, 2020 3:29 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

The second week of the Mando Mondays merchandise reveal event (in conjunction with season two of the hit live-action Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian) has already seen plenty of announcements, but our friends over at the themed furniture and decor company Regal Robot have some additional very cool collectibles to throw into the mix.

First up is The Mandalorian – Gamorrean Fighter Concept Maquette Replica ($499.00), inspired by a photo of a concept sculpture series creator and showrunner Jon Favreau shared to his social media feeds during production of the second season. “This fully-painted maquette was developed with direct lineage to that very sculpt. Each 12.25″ tall (when on the display base) statue is cast in heavy polyurethane resin and limited to only 250 pieces.”

Each statue in this limited edition includes a hand-numbered metal plaque and is hand packed in a gloss black box with full color insert and [certificate of authenticity.” The Gammorean Fighter joins Regal Robot’s “Maquette Collection,” which already features replicas of the Tauntaun from The Empire Strikes Back and Jabba the Hutt from Return of the Jedi.

Next up is the Mudhorn Skull Mini Sculpture – The Mandalorian ($39.99), inspired by the beast seen in the first-season episode “The Child.” “Now you can honor the epic battle that earned Din Djarin his mudhorn signet! This highly detailed, solid resin mudhorn skull is cast and hand painted in the U.S.A.. Hand staining accents the amazing details and wonderful organic sculpture and makes each a unique work of art.” The mudhorn would look great alongside the Mythosaur Skull collectibles Regal Robot has issued previously from The Mandalorian.

For more information on Regal Robot and to browse their many other fine collectibles, be sure to visit the company’s official website.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed