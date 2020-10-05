“Return of the Jedi” Full-Size Rancor Puppet Statue Replica and Rancor Magnet Released by Regal Robot

by | Oct 5, 2020 6:25 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Our friends at the themed furniture and decor company Regal Robot have been making authentic-looking and officially licensed Star Wars prop replicas for years now, but the item that went on sale today may be their crowning achievement.

Any Star Wars fan would have to admit it’d be pretty cool to own a full-size statue replica of the puppet used by Lucasfilm’s in-house visual effects department Industrial Light & Magic to create the massive Rancor creature fought by Luke Skywalker in the bowels of Jabba the Hutt’s palace in Return of the Jedi. “Scanned from [the] real prop, hand painted and made in the U.S.A., this incredibly faithful resin 1:1 recreation is available with a special extended payment plan.”

The Rancor Prop Replica – Signature Edition costs $2,999.00 (available to pay in monthly installments of roughly $513) “faithfully captures the classic creature from the film and was created with a highly detailed laser scan of the original prop puppet used in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.” The limited (just 83 pieces, reflecting the year of the movie’s release) Signature Edition includes a numbered plaque hand-signed by ILM’s Phil Tippett, who served as the chief puppeteer for the Rancor in the film. The statue stands at 20.75 inches high including the “museum-style” base, replicating the exact size of the original prop. This item is available to order now and expected to ship in the spring of 2021.

Also available is the “Beast Collection” Rancor magnet, which is inspired by the same creature from Return of the Jedi, but comes at a somewhat more affordable price of $29.99. “Each piece in this art series will have a hand-finished premium ‘element’ to create a look that evokes the subject. Designed, prototyped and produced in the USA, each magnet is cast in solid resin and hand painted by our artists in our New York studio with distinctive faux finishes.” The Rancor magnet joins The Empire Strikes Back’s Tauntaun in the Beast Collection (with a third entry in the series on the way soon) and is available for purchase now from Regal Robot.

For more information and to order these items now, be sure to visit the official Regal Robot website.

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed