“Return of the Jedi” Full-Size Rancor Puppet Statue Replica and Rancor Magnet Released by Regal Robot

Our friends at the themed furniture and decor company Regal Robot have been making authentic-looking and officially licensed Star Wars prop replicas for years now, but the item that went on sale today may be their crowning achievement.

Any Star Wars fan would have to admit it’d be pretty cool to own a full-size statue replica of the puppet used by Lucasfilm’s in-house visual effects department Industrial Light & Magic to create the massive Rancor creature fought by Luke Skywalker in the bowels of Jabba the Hutt’s palace in Return of the Jedi. “Scanned from [the] real prop, hand painted and made in the U.S.A., this incredibly faithful resin 1:1 recreation is available with a special extended payment plan.”

1 of 10

The Rancor Prop Replica – Signature Edition costs $2,999.00 (available to pay in monthly installments of roughly $513) “faithfully captures the classic creature from the film and was created with a highly detailed laser scan of the original prop puppet used in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi.” The limited (just 83 pieces, reflecting the year of the movie’s release) Signature Edition includes a numbered plaque hand-signed by ILM’s Phil Tippett, who served as the chief puppeteer for the Rancor in the film. The statue stands at 20.75 inches high including the “museum-style” base, replicating the exact size of the original prop. This item is available to order now and expected to ship in the spring of 2021.

1 of 5

Also available is the “Beast Collection” Rancor magnet, which is inspired by the same creature from Return of the Jedi, but comes at a somewhat more affordable price of $29.99. “Each piece in this art series will have a hand-finished premium ‘element’ to create a look that evokes the subject. Designed, prototyped and produced in the USA, each magnet is cast in solid resin and hand painted by our artists in our New York studio with distinctive faux finishes.” The Rancor magnet joins The Empire Strikes Back’s Tauntaun in the Beast Collection (with a third entry in the series on the way soon) and is available for purchase now from Regal Robot.

For more information and to order these items now, be sure to visit the official Regal Robot website.