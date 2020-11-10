New Winter Wear Appears at World of Disney at Disney Springs

Oh my goodness! On a recent Park Walk & Talk Live at Disney Springs with Jeremiah, he spotted some new winter wear that has hit the shelves at World of Disney.

Ranging in price from $54.99 – $69.99 these plush, soft sweaters are sure to keep you warm while enjoying the parks as the temperatures drop. The ones we spotted on this visit featured characters Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck, as well as one featuring the classic Walt Disney World logo.

Aside from the plush character pull-over sweaters, we also found this cozy hoodie as well as this zip-up plush jacket.

When Florida winter arrives, we’re sure that these items will fly off the shelves. We also anticipate that we’ll see them appear at Downtown Disney at the Disneyland Resort in time for their cooler weather as well. Again, these new pieces of clothing were spotted by Jeremiah and our recent Parks Walk & Talk and you can watch the rest of that below!

