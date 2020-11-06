Photo Update: Holidays Arrive at Disney Springs

by | Nov 6, 2020 11:46 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Earlier we took a trip to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World to check out some of the new holiday decor they have been installing as we get closer to the winter holidays.

As we previously reported, Disney Springs will be celebrating Christmas a little bit differently than what we’re used to seeing from the destination, especially in the last few years. Guests will discover Christmas around every corner as they come across a collection of elaborately-decorated Disney Christmas trees spread throughout the district. In the evening, guests visiting areas within Town Center, West Side and The Landing will encounter a magical snowfall, adding an extra touch of wonder to their holiday shopping.

Jock Lindsey has once again turned his hangar bar into Jock Lindsey’s Holiday Bar complete with delightful holiday décor and a delicious limited-time menu filled with festive favorites.

Speaking of food and beverage options, work has continued on two new offerings coming to Disney Springs, Everglazed Donuts and Cold Brew, as well as Gideon’s Bakehouse.

In years past, the Marketplace district of Disney Springs would offer the Christmas Tree trail, which also served as the meeting location for Santa Claus. This year, the trees have been spread throughout Disney Springs (though, spoiler alert: most are found in the West Side area)  instead of being confined to one area. The trees still retain a different theme, usually to films and characters, but even park attractions like The Haunted Mansion, and Disney Parks themselves. Guests can also partake in a holiday scavenger hunt throughout Disney Springs, with the Christmas Trees around the districts providing clues. Once the puzzle is solved, guests can head over to the Welcome Center in the Town Center district for a surprise.

One thing we didn’t see just yet was Santa’s Winter Watercade. We expect the big man himself will be arriving soon, but he hadn’t come down from up North just yet for our visit. This year, Santa and Mrs. Claus will be soaking in the Florida sun before their big night in Santa’s Winter Watercade at Disney Springs. The watercade will feature an array of colorfully decorated pontoon boats, with Santa and Mrs. Claus waving to guests as they drift on by. That way, even though guests won’t be able to meet with Santa for a picture this year, he will still be spreading holiday cheer at Disney Springs.

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
 
 
