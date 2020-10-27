First Look at Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew Coming to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World

Earlier this year, Disney announced that a new delicious eatery would be opening at Disney Springs and offer some tasty specialty food and beverage at the new Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew location. Today, we got a look at the new building coming to the Disney Springs West Side, as well as a look at the scrumptious circles they’ll offer.

Earlier this year as Walt Disney World Disney announced

Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew will be located in the West Side area of Disney Springs

The overall design of this sweet spot will have a unique spin on a classic donut shop featuring graphic pops of color, iconic signage, and a beautiful outdoor seating area in the “donut garden.” Before guests enter the venue, they may catch a glimpse of a culinary experience unfolding through the windows of the exposed kitchen where hot and fresh donuts will bake daily.

Everglazed will specialize in hand-crafted donuts featuring mouthwatering yeast and cake donuts with an assortment of cold brew lattes and coffee cocktails and a few sweet-yet-savory sandwich bites.

No opening date was specified for Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew

Mark Gibson, co-owner of Everglazed: “We like to say our little oasis of indulgences is going to be where ‘Happiness is Glazed Daily.’ The menu will be full of sweet surprises and a unique spot for guests wanting a quick treat, cold brew or nitro-infused chilled coffee.”

Guy Revelle, co-owner of Everglazed: "The humble donut has truly become a global phenomenon. The fried circle of dough is a simple concoction with the ability to showcase chef-inspired flavors and toppings. We can't wait to offer guests at Disney Springs our robust menu of sweet delights, but you are officially warned: We spoke to your diet – and it's taking some time off when we open our doors."