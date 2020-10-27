First Look at Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew Coming to Disney Springs at Walt Disney World

by | Oct 27, 2020 11:26 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Earlier this year, Disney announced that a new delicious eatery would be opening at Disney Springs and offer some tasty specialty food and beverage at the new Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew location. Today, we got a look at the new building coming to the Disney Springs West Side, as well as a look at the scrumptious circles they’ll offer.

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier this year as Walt Disney World was ramping up to reopen, Disney announced that Disney Springs would be getting a new specialty food and beverage location at the resort’s shopping and dining district.
  • Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew will be located in the West Side area of Disney Springs, taking over the former Pop! Gallery location adjacent to Splitsville and the AMC Theaters and near the west entrance and exit of the Orange Parking Garage.
  • The overall design of this sweet spot will have a unique spin on a classic donut shop featuring graphic pops of color, iconic signage, and a beautiful outdoor seating area in the “donut garden.” Before guests enter the venue, they may catch a glimpse of a culinary experience unfolding through the windows of the exposed kitchen where hot and fresh donuts will bake daily.
  • Everglazed will specialize in hand-crafted donuts featuring mouthwatering yeast and cake donuts with an assortment of cold brew lattes and coffee cocktails and a few sweet-yet-savory sandwich bites.
  • No opening date was specified for Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew

What They’re Saying:

  • Mark Gibson, co-owner of Everglazed: “We like to say our little oasis of indulgences is going to be where ‘Happiness is Glazed Daily.’ The menu will be full of sweet surprises and a unique spot for guests wanting a quick treat, cold brew or nitro-infused chilled coffee.”
  • Guy Revelle, co-owner of Everglazed: “The humble donut has truly become a global phenomenon. The fried circle of dough is a simple concoction with the ability to showcase chef-inspired flavors and toppings. We can’t wait to offer guests at Disney Springs our robust menu of sweet delights, but you are officially warned: We spoke to your diet – and it’s taking some time off when we open our doors.”

