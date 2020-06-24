Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew Coming Soon to Disney Springs

Walt Disney World is certainly undergoing a lot of changes right now as we prepare for the parks to reopen. Now, it looks like at least one more change will be coming to Disney Springs as Everglazed Donuts & Cold Brew will be coming soon to the resort’s shopping and dining district.

Disney made the announcement on the official Twitter account for Disney Springs

Everglazed also has its own Twitter account website

No further details have been shared at this time regarding when we can expect to see the new establishment or what their menu will offer.

This is the second new addition announced for Disney Springs in the past week. Last week, we learned the popular Gideon’s Bakeshop will be opening a second location

Be sure to check back for more information on both of these new establishments coming to Disney Springs.

