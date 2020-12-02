Mariachi Cobre Performing Live Concert on Disney Parks Blog December 3rd

Popular EPCOT performers Mariachi Cobre will perform a live virtual holiday concert on December 3rd on Disney Parks Blog.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks Blog is offering Disney fans a chance to watch a live performance by Mariachi Cobre on Thursday, December 3rd, at 6:45 pm ET (3:45 pm PT).
- Mariachi Cobre Celebrate Las Posadas LIVE will only be available to watch during its live broadcast and won’t be viewable afterwards.
- To help promote the concert, Disney Parks shared a short video on the official Disney Parks TikTok.
- The live presentation will be directly from the American Gardens Theater in EPCOT where the group has been performing in a socially distant setting.
- This live concert is part of the #DisneyMagicMoments series.
