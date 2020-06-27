EPCOT’s Mariachi Cobre Performs “The World Es Mi Familia” from Pixar’s “Coco” From Home

EPCOT’s Mariachi Cobre, the famous mariachi band that performs at the Mexico Pavilion in World Showcase, has shared a #VoicesFromHome video performing a song from Pixar’s Coco.
What’s Happening:
- Mariachi Cobre has shared a video performing “The World Es Mi Familia” from Pixar’s Coco.
- The group typically performs at the Mexico Pavilion in EPCOT where their set includes several songs and story elements from Coco.
- When EPCOT reopens on July 15th, Guests will be able to see this group performing at the American Gardens Theater to help Guests enjoy their performance while being able to stay apart from other families.
- This is Mariachi Cobre’s third #VoicesFromHome video. See them perform ““Cielito Lindo” here and “Remember Me” here.
More #VoicesFromHome:
- Disneyland Dapper Dans: “Happy Birthday”
- Disneyland Dapper Dans: “Grim Grinning Ghosts”
- EPCOT Mariachi Cobre: “Cielito Lindo”
- EPCOT Voices of Liberty: Friendship Medley
- Disneyland Dapper Dans: “When You Wish Upon a Star”
- Disney World Dapper Dans: “There’s a Great Big Beautiful Tomorrow”
- EPCOT JAMMitors
- Disneyland Dapper Dans: “When I See an Elephant Fly”