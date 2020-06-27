EPCOT’s Mariachi Cobre Performs “The World Es Mi Familia” from Pixar’s “Coco” From Home

EPCOT’s Mariachi Cobre, the famous mariachi band that performs at the Mexico Pavilion in World Showcase, has shared a #VoicesFromHome video performing a song from Pixar’s Coco.

What’s Happening:

