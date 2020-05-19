Disneyland’s Dapper Dans Sing Happy Birthday To Anyone Celebrating From Home

We’ve all been finding creative ways to celebrate special moments at home. Graduations, anniversaries, and even birthdays. For anyone with a birthday (or even perhaps an “un-birthday”) coming up, The Disney Parks Blog posted a special #DisneyMagicMoments to help.

What’s Happening:

The Dapper Dans are here to help you sing “Happy Birthday” in the video above. This talented troupe from Disneyland park brought their voices together from their homes a few weeks back. It’s quite simple — they’ll sing the song, while you sing along and add the name of who you’re celebrating!

Usually seen on Main Street USA, Disneyland’