Disneyland’s Dapper Dans Sing Happy Birthday To Anyone Celebrating From Home

We’ve all been finding creative ways to celebrate special moments at home. Graduations, anniversaries, and even birthdays. For anyone with a birthday (or even perhaps an “un-birthday”) coming up, The Disney Parks Blog posted a special #DisneyMagicMoments to help.
What’s Happening:
- The Dapper Dans are here to help you sing “Happy Birthday” in the video above. This talented troupe from Disneyland park brought their voices together from their homes a few weeks back. It’s quite simple — they’ll sing the song, while you sing along and add the name of who you’re celebrating!
- Usually seen on Main Street USA, Disneyland’s Dapper Dans are known for helping guests celebrate their special moments while in the park, and today they are bringing us their #VoicesFromHome to provide those who are celebrating birthdays with the classic birthday song.
- The Dapper Dans, usually seen as a quartet, appear altogether here in the video singing a tune you might have heard yourself at some point while traversing Main Street USA. The group has seen plenty of performers come through, having been a Disneyland Park institution since 1959. Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World also has their own set of Dapper Dans, but this video appears to be just the West Coast singers.
- Numerous other performances have populated the #VoicesFromHome Series, including: