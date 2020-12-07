New Marvel Legends Series Firestar Figure Available for Pre-Order from Hasbro Pulse

Fans of Hasbro’s Marvel Legends Series can soon add another mutant to their collection. This new Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Firestar figure is available for pre-order from Hasbro Pulse now.

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Firestar figure with her dog Ms. Lion, inspired by the character from Marvel entertainment.

This quality 6-inch figure features premium design, detail, and multiple points of articulation for posing and display in a Marvel collection.

The figure includes six accessories.

The Marvel Legends Series 6-inch Firestar figure is available for pre-order at: Hasbro Pulse Big Bad Toy Store Best Buy



