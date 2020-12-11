Live-Action “Peter Pan & Wendy” to be a Disney+ Exclusive Starring Yara Shahidi and Jude Law

During the Disney Investor Day on December 10th, new details were confirmed about the live-action film Peter Pan & Wendy, which will premiere on Disney+.
What’s Happening:
- Disney’s live-action adaptation of Peter Pan won’t be coming to theaters, instead flying onto Disney+.
- Previous casting rumors have now been confirmed, which include grown-ish star Yara Shahidi as the feisty pixie Tinker Bell and Jude Law as the villainous Captain Hook.
- The roles of Peter Pan and Wendy were previously announced, played by Alexander Molony and Ever Anderson.
- Named after the original J.M. Barrie novel, Peter Pan & Wendy will be directed by David Lowery, who also led Disney’s remake of Pete’s Dragon.
- A description of the premise also makes the character of Wendy sound bolder than she was in the 1953 animated feature: “A young girl rebels against “growing up” by going with her two brothers to a magical land ruled by an ageless boy obsessed with adventure who is locked in an ongoing battle with a pirate captain.”