Yara Shahidi in Talks to Play Tinker Bell in Disney’s “Peter Pan and Wendy”

Yara Shahidi has reportedly in talks to play Tinker Bell in Disney’s upcoming live-action retelling of the “Peter Pan” story, Peter Pan and Wendy.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that grown-ish star Yara Shahidi is in talks to play Tinker Bell in Disney’s Peter Pan and Wendy.
- This would be the first time a person of color has played the character, who on stage is typically performed by a ball of light.
- Previously announce cast for Peter Pan and Wendy include:
- The film is being directed by David Lowery, who’s other Disney credit includes the remake of Pete’s Dragon.
- Peter Pan and Wendy is intended for theatrical distribution rather than a Disney+ Original.
- Yara Shahidi recently signed an exclusive development deal with ABC.
- No word has been given yet on when filming is expected to begin for Peter Pan and Wendy.