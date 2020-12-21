Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster Now Available in Fortnite

More and more Marvel characters are coming to Fortnite. The latest announcement for the popular game involves Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster coming to the game in the new Marvel Royalty and Warriors Pack.
- The Marvel Royalty and Warriors Pack is available now in Fortnite.
- The pack includes fan-favorite characters Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster.
- Fortnite has had a lot of Disney content coming to it recently. Donald Mustard, Chief Creative Officer at Epic Games, said the following while on the podcast This Week In Marvel, “This is just the start. This is the start of lots of stuff we have planned for many years in this Marvel integration. This is not the end. This is the beginning.”
- Earlier today, the Wakandan Salute was added to the game as a free character emote.
- To get the free emote for your character, you’ll have to do the following quests:
- Play matches (10)
- Outlast Opponents (500)
- Play Duo or Squad matches (5)
- The Mandalorian and Grogu joined the fight for Chapter 2 Season 5.
- Daredevil and other Marvel heroes joined back in August with more continuing to show up.
- Last December, J.J. Abrams did an in-game interview with Geoff Keighley where a new Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer was revealed along with lightsabers and Star Wars characters in the game.
- Wreck-It Ralph made an appearance back in 2018 to promote the film Ralph Breaks the Internet.
- Currently, there is a Disney+ offer from November 11-December 31, 2020. New subscribers can enjoy two months of Disney+ with any real-money offer in Fortnite.
The Wakanda Forever Challenges will be in-game between December 21 (9 AM ET) and January 12 (7 PM ET).