Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster Now Available in Fortnite

More and more Marvel characters are coming to Fortnite. The latest announcement for the popular game involves Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster coming to the game in the new Marvel Royalty and Warriors Pack.

The Marvel Royalty and Warriors Pack is available now in Fortnite.

The pack includes fan-favorite characters Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster.

The Wakanda Forever Challenges will be in-game between December 21 (9 AM ET) and January 12 (7 PM ET).