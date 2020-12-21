Get the Wakandan Salute Emote for Free in Fortnite

Fortnite has had quite a few Disney characters show up on the island recently, from Star Wars to Marvel. The latest in the collaboration gives you the Wakandan Salute emote for free if you complete a set of quests. And that’s not all, there will be another reveal happening at 3:45 pm PT.

What’s Happening:

The Wakanda Forever Challenges will be in-game between December 21 (9 AM ET) and January 12 (7 PM ET).