Spidey’s Newest Costume to Debut in “Amazing Spider-Man #62” This March

Over the years, Spider-Man has donned a host of iconic costumes from his classics digs to the black suit to Iron Spider. Now in 2021, everyone’s favorite wallcrawler will get a brand-new costume to add to his legendary wardrobe!

Following the traumatic events of “Sin’s Rising,” Peter Parker will need a new suit for his faceoff against Kingpin in the next arc of writer Nick Spencer’s hit run.

This top-secret costume will debut in March’s issues of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62.

Discover the mystery and the story behind it when it’s revealed in all its glory next week.

