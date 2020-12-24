Spidey’s Newest Costume to Debut in “Amazing Spider-Man #62” This March

Over the years, Spider-Man has donned a host of iconic costumes from his classics digs to the black suit to Iron Spider. Now in 2021, everyone’s favorite wallcrawler will get a brand-new costume to add to his legendary wardrobe!
- Following the traumatic events of “Sin’s Rising,” Peter Parker will need a new suit for his faceoff against Kingpin in the next arc of writer Nick Spencer’s hit run.
- This top-secret costume will debut in March’s issues of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #62.
- Discover the mystery and the story behind it when it’s revealed in all its glory next week.
ICYMI – More Marvel news:
- Following January’s KING IN BLACK: BLACK KNIGHT, acclaimed writer Simon Spurrier (X-Men Legacy, X-Force) will continue to pen the legend of the Black Knight in a brand-new series. Launching in March, BLACK KNIGHT: CURSE OF THE EBONY BLADE will further expand the fascinating mythology behind the cursed hero and introduce his adventures to a new generation of fans.
- More and more Marvel characters are coming to Fortnite. The latest announcement for the popular game involves Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster coming to the game in the new Marvel Royalty and Warriors Pack.
- Earlier this year, Marvel Comics collaborated with Tsuburaya Productions to bring readers THE RISE OF ULTRAMAN, a thrilling comic series that introduced the pop culture icon to new fans and delighted longtime Ultraman enthusiasts. Following this soaring debut, the Ultraman saga will continue this March in THE TRIALS OF ULTRAMAN.
- We’re less than month away from the highly anticipated release of WandaVision on Disney+. Marvel shared a new look at the upcoming series with an exciting new video.