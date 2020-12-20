Marvel Shares New Look at WandaVision Ahead of Next Month’s Release on Disney+

We’re less than month away from the highly anticipated release of WandaVision on Disney+. Marvel shared a new look at the upcoming series with an exciting new video.
- In addition to lots of familiar footage, this new teaser shows Wanda repairing a hole in the wall of her new home.
- While this seems innocent enough, it is further evidence of Wanda repairing the reality she has created so that she can live in peace with Vision.
- WandaVision will debut on Disney+ on Friday, January 15.
About WandaVision:
- Marvel Studios' captivating new series WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.
The Cast:
- Elizabeth Olsen
- Paul Bettany
- Kat Dennings
- Kathryn Hahn
- Randall Park
- Teyonah Parris