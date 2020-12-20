Marvel Shares New Look at WandaVision Ahead of Next Month’s Release on Disney+

We’re less than month away from the highly anticipated release of WandaVision on Disney+. Marvel shared a new look at the upcoming series with an exciting new video.

In addition to lots of familiar footage, this new teaser shows Wanda repairing a hole in the wall of her new home.

While this seems innocent enough, it is further evidence of Wanda repairing the reality she has created so that she can live in peace with Vision.

WandaVision will debut on Disney+ on Friday, January 15.

About WandaVision:

Marvel Studios' captivating new series WandaVision stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

The Cast:

Elizabeth Olsen

Paul Bettany

Kat Dennings

Kathryn Hahn

Randall Park

Teyonah Parris