“WandaVision” Will Kick Off with Two Episode Premiere on January 15

Folks, the wait for new Marvel Cinematic Universe content is nearly over as the highly anticipated series WandaVision makes it’s premiere next Friday, January 15th. But audiences won’t be treated to just one episode right off the bat, oh no. Disney+ will be serving up the second episode as well.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

After more than a year without the release of a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie or film, Marvel Studios is about to kick off 2021—and their next Phase of stories—with the Disney+ original WandaVision

As previously announced

Following the initial release, new chapters will then be available each week.

WandaVision consists of nine episodes and if it continues with the one-a-week schedule the finale should air on March 5th, just two week ahead of the premiere of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

consists of nine episodes and if it continues with the one-a-week schedule the finale should air on March 5th, just two week ahead of the premiere of In the past when Disney+ has released new series, it’s been either one episode at a time ( The Mandalorian —though two in the same week at launch) or the entire series ( Prop Culture

About the Series:

WandaVision is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

More Wanda and Vision:

And fear not, collectors, there are already Funko Pop! figures Amazon