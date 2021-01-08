Get Ready for “WandaVision” With This 2-Pack of Cups Based on the New Marvel Series

They are an unusual couple, you know. Wanda Maximoff and Vision will return next week when WandaVision debuts on Disney+. In the meantime, you can bring the characters home in the form of some new drinkware, showcasing their new hometown of Westview.

This new 2-pack of WandaVision 24-oz plastic cups is available on Amazon

24-oz plastic cups is available on One cup features the faces of both Wanda and Vision in their classic sitcom forms while the other features “Welcome to Westview” art, showcasing the fictional hometown of the two characters in WandaVision.

These plastic cups are dishwasher safe and unbreakable.

You can see Wanda and Vision return to the Marvel WandaVision debuts on Disney+ on Friday, January 15.