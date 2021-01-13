“Wandavision” Virtual Launch Event Happening Tomorrow at 9am PT

WandaVision will have a virtual launch event taking place tomorrow, Thursday, January 14, at 9:00 a.m. PT, 12:00 p.m. ET.

Tune in here tomorrow at 9amPST/12pmEST for a Virtual Launch Event featuring the cast of Marvel Studios' #WandaVision. pic.twitter.com/YpGx8o4gqM — WandaVision (@wandavision) January 13, 2021