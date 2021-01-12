Vision and Wanda Try to Solve a Calendar Mystery in a New “WandaVision” Clip

Marvel has released a new clip for WandaVision where Vision and Wanda try to figure out why there is a heart on the calendar. Check it out below.
- In the one minute clip, Vision asks Wanda why the day, August 23, has a heart drawn on it. They go back and forth on saying they know the reason but don’t tell each other.
- It’s just a tease of what we’ll be seeing come Friday, January 15 when WandaVision premieres with two episodes on Disney+.
- And if you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can do so here. Make sure you’re ready because this is just the beginning of what we can plan on seeing with several Marvel series coming soon to the service.
More Marvel on Laughing Place: