Vision and Wanda Try to Solve a Calendar Mystery in a New “WandaVision” Clip

Marvel has released a new clip for WandaVision where Vision and Wanda try to figure out why there is a heart on the calendar. Check it out below.

In the one minute clip, Vision asks Wanda why the day, August 23, has a heart drawn on it. They go back and forth on saying they know the reason but don’t tell each other.

It’s just a tease of what we’ll be seeing come Friday, January 15 when WandaVision premieres with two episodes on Disney+

