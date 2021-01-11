Marvel Announces “Miles Morales: Spider-Man Clone Saga” Comic for April Release

It looks like Marvel is bringing back a classic Spider-Man story arc in a brand new way. Miles Morales will be swinging into his very own Clone Saga.

Marvel shared a tweet today with the logo seen above, announcing a brand new Spider-Man clone saga.

The big difference from the classic story arc is that this one will focus on Miles Morales and not Peter Parker.

Marvel didn’t share much information on the new comic, aside from the fact that it is planned for an April release.

The Clone Saga is a classic Spider-Man story in which Peter Parker is cloned and forced to fight himself, with both versions of Peter believing themself to be the real Peter.

The story came back years later when Peter’s defeated clone reemerged and had been living his own life for all that time.

It’s unclear what this new Miles Morales clone saga will entail, but it’s safe to assume we’ll be seeing more than one Spider-Man in this new story.

